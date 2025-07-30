Next Article
Google Search can now answer questions about your study materials
Google is rolling out fresh AI features to help students study smarter.
Now, you can upload images or PDFs on your desktop and ask the AI questions about them—it'll break down the content and even pull in info from across the web, complete with helpful links.
Support for more file types, like those from Google Drive, is coming soon.
Canvas mode and search live
The update also brings Canvas Mode, which lets you organize your study sessions and build custom guides using your own course materials—perfect for staying on track.
Plus, Search Live combines Project Astra and Google Lens so you can get instant answers using video on your phone.
Both features will be available soon for AI Mode Labs users in the US.