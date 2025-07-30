Woman's new blood group puts India on global map
A 38-year-old from Kolar, Karnataka, just made medical history—her blood didn't match any donors before surgery, leading doctors to discover a brand-new blood group.
The rare antigen, now named CRIB (Cromer, India, Bengaluru), was confirmed by experts in Bengaluru and the UK after months of testing.
First-ever blood type
CRIB is the first of its kind ever found worldwide.
Officially recognized at a top international conference this June, this discovery puts both the patient and Indian researchers on the global map for blood science.
Rare donor registry
India's Rare Donor Registry—run by Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre with over 2,100 volunteers—already tracks 21 rare types like D-- and Rh null.
With CRIB added to the list, it means better support for patients everywhere who need hard-to-find blood matches.