Ladakh hot springs could reveal secrets of life's origins
Scientists have found that hot springs in Ladakh's Puga Valley might help explain how life began on Earth.
Their study shows that calcium carbonate minerals in these springs can trap and protect organic molecules—challenging old ideas that life started with silica-based compounds.
Calcium carbonate protects early life ingredients
The research team discovered amino acids, fatty acids, and sulfur compounds safely tucked inside calcite from the hot springs.
This means calcium carbonate acts like a natural safe for early life ingredients, even in harsh conditions.
What it means for space exploration
These findings suggest similar minerals on Mars could also preserve signs of life, which is big news for anyone interested in space exploration.
According to lead scientist Dr. Amritpal Singh Chaddha, understanding how calcite traps biomolecules could help us spot traces of life on other planets—and guide ISRO's future missions beyond Earth.