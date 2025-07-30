Ladakh hot springs could reveal secrets of life's origins

The research team discovered amino acids, fatty acids, and sulfur compounds safely tucked inside calcite from the hot springs. This means calcium carbonate acts like a natural safe for early life ingredients, even in harsh conditions.

What it means for space exploration

These findings suggest similar minerals on Mars could also preserve signs of life, which is big news for anyone interested in space exploration.

According to lead scientist Dr. Amritpal Singh Chaddha, understanding how calcite traps biomolecules could help us spot traces of life on other planets—and guide ISRO's future missions beyond Earth.