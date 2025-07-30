AI helps couple conceive after 18 years of trying
After nearly two decades of trying, a couple is finally expecting their first child—thanks to an AI system called STAR.
Developed at Columbia University, STAR spotted rare sperm in the husband's samples that traditional tests missed, making pregnancy possible even though he has azoospermia (no sperm showing up in semen).
How STAR works
STAR (Sperm Track and Recovery) uses AI and high-speed imaging to scan millions of images per hour—way faster than humans can.
It found dozens of viable sperm in samples that specialists couldn't detect.
Plus, it's non-invasive, so it skips the need for surgery.
A breakthrough in fertility treatments
This is the first-ever pregnancy using only sperm found by STAR's AI.
Experts say this breakthrough could make fertility treatments more accurate and open up new options for couples dealing with severe male infertility.