Italy probes Meta for forcing AI assistant on WhatsApp users

AGCM's concerns and potential consequences for Meta

WhatsApp is huge in Italy, so AGCM worries that tying Meta AI to the app could trap users in Meta's world and make it tough for other companies to compete.

If regulators decide Meta broke EU rules on fair competition, the company could face some hefty fines—up to 10% of its global revenue.

Meanwhile, Meta says it's cooperating and just wants to give Italians free access to new tech on a trusted platform.

This case is part of a bigger push in Europe to keep big tech firms playing fair as they roll out more AI features.