OPPO K13 Turbo series with Storm Engine cooling system launched
OPPO just dropped its K13 Turbo Series in India, with the K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo designed especially for mobile gamers.
The highlight? A built-in Storm Engine cooling system that uses a mini fan spinning up to 18,000rpm to keep things cool during intense gaming—so you can play longer without your phone getting hot or noisy.
How the Storm engine works
The phones pack a large vapor chamber and graphite layer for extra heat management, plus a water-resistant, compact fan module that doesn't eat into battery space.
The smart fan only kicks in when needed, keeping your device under 43°C and making sure your games run smoothly without any slowdowns.