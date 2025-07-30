OPPO K13 Turbo series with Storm Engine cooling system launched Technology Jul 30, 2025

OPPO just dropped its K13 Turbo Series in India, with the K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo designed especially for mobile gamers.

The highlight? A built-in Storm Engine cooling system that uses a mini fan spinning up to 18,000rpm to keep things cool during intense gaming—so you can play longer without your phone getting hot or noisy.