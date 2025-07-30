Telecom rules could apply to all apps: Industry warns

Startups, small businesses might bear the brunt

If these rules go ahead, startups and small businesses could face much higher costs (up to ₹3 per mobile number check), which might mean pricier apps or services for users.

There's also worry about privacy, since the rules could give the government broad access to user data without clear safeguards—a move experts say clashes with past court rulings on privacy.

Plus, overlapping laws might just make things confusing without really stopping fraud.