Telecom rules could apply to all apps: Industry warns
India's top digital groups are raising concerns over the government's proposed Telecom Cyber Security Amendment Rules, 2025.
The draft would require any app or platform using mobile numbers for login—think shopping sites, healthcare apps, and more—to follow strict telecom-style regulations.
Industry bodies like IAMAI and NASSCOM warn this could disrupt how digital services work for everyone.
Startups, small businesses might bear the brunt
If these rules go ahead, startups and small businesses could face much higher costs (up to ₹3 per mobile number check), which might mean pricier apps or services for users.
There's also worry about privacy, since the rules could give the government broad access to user data without clear safeguards—a move experts say clashes with past court rulings on privacy.
Plus, overlapping laws might just make things confusing without really stopping fraud.