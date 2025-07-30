Next Article
Elon Musk ditches 'researcher' title at xAI, sparks debate
Elon Musk just made a big switch at his AI startup, xAI: all employees will now be called "engineers" instead of "researchers."
This came after a job post looking for both roles caught his eye.
Musk called "researcher" an old-school academic label and said it's out at xAI.
Musk's hiring focus shifts to practical engineering talent
Musk says he wants to focus on practical engineering talent over fancy titles or academic backgrounds—just like he does at SpaceX and Tesla.
Social media had mixed feelings: some agree that the line between "researcher" and "engineer" is blurry these days, while others think both roles matter.
Either way, Musk is sticking to hiring people who can build things, not just study them.