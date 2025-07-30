Google agrees to follow EU's AI code of conduct
Google is signing on to the European Union's new AI code of practice—a set of guidelines made by experts to help companies follow the EU's strict new AI Act.
The law pushes for more transparency in how AI is trained and makes sure copyright rules are respected.
Google's legal chief Kent Walker says their goal is "to ensure safe access to high-quality AI tools for European citizens and businesses."
Google is worried the code might slow down tech progress
Even though Google supports the code, they're a bit concerned it could slow down tech progress in Europe.
Walker points out that tougher copyright laws or slower approval processes might make it harder for companies to innovate and compete globally.
Still, Google is moving forward, hoping to find a balance between following the rules and pushing technology ahead.
Microsoft seems ready to join too, while Meta has decided not to sign because of ongoing legal uncertainties.