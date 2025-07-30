Diet sodas linked to higher diabetes risk than sugary drinks
Drinking just one can of diet soda a day could raise your risk of type-2 diabetes by 38%, according to new research from Monash University—higher than the 23% risk linked to regular sugary drinks.
So, diet sodas might not be the "healthier" swap we thought.
Findings remained even after adjusting for obesity
Researchers followed over 36,000 adults and adjusted for things like lifestyle and body size.
They found that while obesity explained some of the risk from sugary drinks, the link between diet sodas and diabetes stayed strong even after accounting for those factors.
Artificial sweeteners could be the culprit
The study suggests artificial sweeteners might mess with your metabolism on their own, possibly by affecting gut bacteria or insulin response.
Senior author Barbora de Courten is urging for better rules around both sugary and artificially sweetened drinks.