Deepfake videos of Modi, Murthy, Sitharaman used in online scams

Scammers ran these deepfakes as paid Facebook ads and phishing posts, claiming you could turn ₹21,000 into ₹9 lakh in just a week. Victims got follow-up calls from call centers after entering their info. Experts warn India could lose over ₹20,000 crore to such AI-powered fraud.

Officials are urging everyone to double-check any wild claims "from" public figures by going straight to official sources.

If you spot anything sketchy or too good to be true online—especially involving famous faces—report it right away.

These scams are a wake-up call about how AI can be twisted for fraud.