AI in interviews? Meta's coding tests now allow AI use
Meta (yep, Facebook's parent company) is trying out a new way to interview developers—letting some candidates use AI tools during their coding tests.
They're running this as a pilot with internal employees first, aiming to see how well people can actually work alongside AI.
AI could be writing Meta's code by 2025
This move is part of Meta's bigger plan to bring more automation into hiring.
Mark Zuckerberg even said that by 2025, AI could be writing big chunks of Meta's code like a mid-level engineer.
So these interviews aren't just about coding—they're checking if you know how to team up with AI, which is quickly becoming the new normal in tech.
AI could change the way we interview
If this catches on, showing off your coding chops won't be enough—you'll need to prove you can use AI tools smartly too.
This could change what tech companies look for when hiring and might shape how you prep for jobs or internships in the future.