YouTube's new AI can figure out your age without asking
YouTube is rolling out an AI-powered age verification system on August 13, 2025.
Instead of just asking for your birthday, the new system will look at things like your video searches, what you watch, and how old your account is to confirm if you're really 18 or older.
It's all about keeping younger users safer and following content rules more closely.
AI might confuse adults with minors
Some people worry the AI might mistake adults or parents for minors—especially if their watch history includes kid-friendly stuff.
If that happens, YouTube will turn off personalized ads and add features like break reminders.
But don't stress: you can prove your age by uploading a government ID, taking a selfie for verification, or linking a credit card.