YouTube's new video player is smoother and less cluttered
YouTube just gave its video player a major makeover across Android, iOS, web, and TV, starting October 24, 2025.
The update is all about making watching videos feel smoother and less cluttered, with easier navigation and some fun new animations.
The redesigned player now features translucent, rounded buttons
The redesigned player now features translucent, rounded buttons that don't get in the way of your videos.
You'll notice dynamic "like" animations, threaded comments for easier conversations, and a double-tap-to-skip gesture that feels less disruptive.
Switching tabs on mobile is smoother too, and saving to playlists is now quicker.
The update applies to all devices, including TVs
YouTube's update follows modern design trends to make things more intuitive across devices—especially as more people watch on TV.
The core features remain, but the interface is now simpler and more consistent to use, no matter where you're watching.