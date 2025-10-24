Europe, China gear up to challenge Musk's Starlink
Europe and China are jumping into the satellite internet race, aiming to shake up a space that's been dominated by Elon Musk's Starlink.
Big European players—Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo—are teaming up for "Project Bromo," hoping to launch by 2027 and create about 25,000 jobs.
At the same time, China has launched over 100 satellites since August last year as part of its efforts to build the Guowang and Qianfan networks, signaling some serious competition.
Europe's biggest aerospace deal in over 2 decades
This is more than just a tech rivalry—it could change who controls global internet access from space.
Project Bromo is Europe's biggest aerospace deal in over two decades, showing how seriously they're taking the challenge.
China isn't just focusing at home either; its Qianfan network already has deals with Brazil, Malaysia, and Thailand.
As more players enter the game, expect new rules, more choices, and a big shift in how the world connects online.