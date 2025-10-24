Next Article
Starlink gears up for India launch, sets up gateway stations
Starlink, the US-based satellite internet company, is getting closer to launching in India.
They plan to set up nine gateway stations in cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad and are aiming for a hefty 600 Gbps capacity from their Gen 1 satellites.
For now, they're running security demos with provisional spectrum as part of the approval process.
Starlink's security hurdles in India
Before Starlink can officially go live, they need to meet tough Indian security requirements—think data storage within India and regular updates on where their terminals are being used.
Only Indian citizens can operate the test stations for now, while foreign staff need special clearance.
Until all the boxes are checked, commercial service stays paused.