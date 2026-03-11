Pakistan's batting 'exposed' against Bangladesh in 1st ODI: Mike Hesson

Following Pakistan's crushing eight-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Bangladesh , white-ball coach Mike Hesson has admitted that his team's batting was "exposed against Bangladesh's good bowling." The loss, which is Pakistan's fourth-heaviest in terms of balls remaining, came after a stellar five-wicket haul from fast bowler Nahid Rana. Rana derailed Pakistan's innings by striking in each of the first five overs.

Coach's critique A pretty disappointing batting performance: Hesson "It's a pretty disappointing batting performance," Hesson said after the game. He added that it wasn't just the youngsters who were exposed by Bangladesh's bowling attack. The coach also emphasized that they need to turn things around quickly after this defeat. "I don't think there's any shying away from that. It wasn't just the youngsters, we were exposed against some good bowling and we went into our shell a little bit, and we have to turn things around really quickly."

Bowler's impact Praise for Rana's exceptional 5-wicket haul Hesson praised Rana for his exceptional performance, "The wicket was fine," he said. "It played pretty well. Nahid Rana was exceptional." He noted that until Rana came into the game, Pakistan was doing okay but the bowler changed the game with his pace and variation. The coach admitted that they didn't respond as well as they needed to against him.

Selection strategy Four debutants in 1 ODI match Pakistan's decision to field four players on their ODI debuts was the first since 2008. However, the strategy backfired as the four batters managed only 49 runs in total. Hesson defended the young players and said they all need to stand up and perform better with the bat in upcoming games.

Bowling critique Hesson defends his bowlers Despite Pakistan's below-par total, Hesson defended his bowlers. "You face that pace all the time," he said of Rana. "He bowled in good areas, he was aggressive, he bowled good bouncers. He deserved what he got." The coach admitted they went searching a little bit with the ball but weren't able to execute as many balls as they wanted to.

Learning curve Give youngsters opportunities to learn and grow Hesson stressed on the importance of giving youngsters opportunities to learn and grow from tough challenges. He said, "We would love them to run out and score a hundred on debut but they have to go through some tough challenges." The coach also acknowledged that they were poor today and were exposed with the bat.