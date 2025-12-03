1st Test: Shai Hope, Chanderpaul shine with fifties against NZ

New Zealand are in the driving seat in the low-scoring 1st Test against West Indies at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. After perishing for 231, the hosts bowled West Indies out for 167. The visitors recovered after a poor start, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shai Hope slamming half-centuries for the visitors. However, WI struggled again after their 90-run stand for the third wicket.

Partnership WI recover after poor start New Zealand seamers kept the Windies on the back foot in the first session. Zakary Foulkes and Matt Henry dismissed John Campbell and Alick Athanaze, respectively, leaving WI at 10/2 in 10.3 overs. However, a 90-run stand between Hope and Chanderpaul kept WI in the hunt. Both WI batters completed their half-centuries, powering the Windies to 100.

Information Hope, Chanderpaul depart in quick succession In the 43rd over, Jacob Duffy gave NZ the crucial breakthrough in the form of Hope, who scored a 107-ball 56 (4 fours). While Chanderpaul showed resistance with his 52 off 169 balls (3 fours), he became Duffy's first victim in the 60th over.