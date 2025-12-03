1st Test: Shai Hope, Chanderpaul shine with fifties against NZ
What's the story
New Zealand are in the driving seat in the low-scoring 1st Test against West Indies at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. After perishing for 231, the hosts bowled West Indies out for 167. The visitors recovered after a poor start, with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shai Hope slamming half-centuries for the visitors. However, WI struggled again after their 90-run stand for the third wicket.
Partnership
WI recover after poor start
New Zealand seamers kept the Windies on the back foot in the first session. Zakary Foulkes and Matt Henry dismissed John Campbell and Alick Athanaze, respectively, leaving WI at 10/2 in 10.3 overs. However, a 90-run stand between Hope and Chanderpaul kept WI in the hunt. Both WI batters completed their half-centuries, powering the Windies to 100.
Information
Hope, Chanderpaul depart in quick succession
In the 43rd over, Jacob Duffy gave NZ the crucial breakthrough in the form of Hope, who scored a 107-ball 56 (4 fours). While Chanderpaul showed resistance with his 52 off 169 balls (3 fours), he became Duffy's first victim in the 60th over.
Stats
A look at their numbers
Hope, one of WI's most consistent batters at present, completed his sixth half-century in Test cricket. His tally also includes 3 tons. In 44 Tests, the Windies batter has racked up 2,061 runs at an average of 25.76. This was his maiden Test half-century against NZ. Meanwhile, Chanderpaul completed his second Test fifty. He has tallied 664 runs from 13 matches at 30.18.