2022 CWG, boxing: Amit Panghal bags maiden gold medal

Written by V Shashank Aug 07, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

Amit Panghal won his maiden gold medal at the CWG (Source: Twitter/@boxerPanghal)

India's Amit Panghal trumped England's Kiaran MacDonald in the final of the men's boxing flyweight category (51kg) in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 26-year-old Haryana-born won by a unanimous verdict (5-0) to claim his maiden gold at the Games. Panghal had to contend with silver in the 2018 Games held in Gold Coast. Here are more details.

Road Panghal's road to the 2022 CWG final

Panghal downed Vanuatu's Namri Berri in the preliminaries (5-0). He beat Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the quarter-finals with an identical scoreline. In the semis, Panghal was up against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, a 2020 Tokyo Olympian, by a unanimous decision (5-0). And lastly, he thumped MacDonald in the finale to conclude his run with a gold medal.

Asian Games Panghal is a three-time Asian Champion

Panghal grabbed bronze in the light flyweight category at the 2017 Asian Championships in Tashkent. He won gold in the flyweight category in 2019, Bangkok, and then silver in the 2021 edition in Dubai. Panghal garnered gold (light flyweight) at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. He had to contend with a silver (flyweight) in the 2019 World Championships in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Feats Some more of Panghal's note-worthy feats

Panghal pocketed gold in his maiden appearance at the 2017 National Boxing Championships. He grabbed gold in the 2018 Strandzha Cup in Sofia and successfully defended his title next year. In September 2019, Panghal etched his name as the first Indian boxer to bag a silver medal at the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships. He lost to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov (52kg category) 0-5.

Olympics How did Panghal fare in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

Panghal was the world's number one in the 52kg category at the time of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, he lost to Rio Olympics silver medallist, Yuberjen Martinez, 1-4 by a split decision in R16. Earlier this year, Panghal settled with silver at the Thailand Open after having lost to the Philippines' 2018 Asian Games silver medallist, Rogen Ladon by a split decision (2-3).

Journey Presenting Panghal's early life and career

Panghal hails from Mayna Village in Rohtak district, Haryana.His father is a farmer in Mayna, while his elder brother works in the Indian Army. His brother Ajay, a former amateur boxer, influenced him to make a career in boxing.He joined Sir Chhoturam Boxing Academy in 2007. At present, Panghal works as a junior commissioned officer for the Indian Army.

