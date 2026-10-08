'We need to bat longer,' says WI coach Ravi Rampaul

Rampaul stressed on the importance of rotating the strike, especially with players like Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer in the team.

"Definitely, rotation of strike [is needed]. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are really good players of spin bowling. When they bat through the middle, we have put up big totals," said Rampaul to the media.

The coach wants his top spin batters to play longer innings to avoid sudden collapses.