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Home / News / Sports News / 'We need to bat longer,' says WI coach Ravi Rampaul
'We need to bat longer,' says WI coach Ravi Rampaul
WI suffered a major collapse in the 1st T20I (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

'We need to bat longer,' says WI coach Ravi Rampaul

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 08, 2026
09:42 pm
What's the story

Ahead of the second T20I against India, West Indies bowling coach Ravi Rampaul has stressed the need for his players to bat longer and steer clear of sudden collapses. In the first match of the series, the visitors suffered a major collapse from 38 for no loss to 44 for three and later from 107 for three to 135 for eight. This ultimately cost them the game. Here's more.

Strategy

Rampaul emphasizes strike rotation for middle order

Rampaul stressed on the importance of rotating the strike, especially with players like Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer in the team.

"Definitely, rotation of strike [is needed]. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are really good players of spin bowling. When they bat through the middle, we have put up big totals," said Rampaul to the media.

The coach wants his top spin batters to play longer innings to avoid sudden collapses.

Experience gap

Inexperienced bowling attack for West Indies

Rampaul also acknowledged that his bowling unit lacks international experience.

He said, "Definitely, if you look at our T20 group, it's a young bowling line-up. The guys haven't played many T20Is. Sometimes, it could be a little bit frustrating when we come up with plans and then they fail to execute...it just boils down to the experience of the bowling group."

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Team changes

India's batting lineup faces selection dilemma

Meanwhile, India's batting lineup also faces a selection dilemma with Sanju Samson's recent performances.

The team management is considering pairing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with opener Abhishek Sharma for better results.

India will also look at changes in their pace-bowling combination after Mayank Yadav's poor outing in the first T20I.

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Batting strategy

West Indies rely on established T20 players for improvement

The West Indies, on the other hand, will have to improve their batting performance to effectively take on a strong Indian side.

Their lineup is full of established T20 players like Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, and Romario Shepherd.

The team hopes that a total exceeding 220 could provide them with a solid platform to defend against India.

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