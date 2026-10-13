3 wicket-keepers India can groom as Rishabh Pant's Test back-up

Dhruv Jurel has been Pant's back-up in Tests for around two years now.

The former has also played several games as a specialist number-six batter with Pant taking the gloves.

Jurel's 651 Test runs have come at an average of 40.68, as he owns two tons and as many fifties across 12 games so far.

His average goes further up to 56.47 in First-Class cricket, having scored 2,711 runs.