3 wicket-keepers India can groom as Rishabh Pant's Test back-up
What's the story
Rishabh Pant, India's explosive wicketkeeper-batter, has been a vital part of India's Test team. During the Galle Test against Sri Lanka earlier this year, he became the fastest player to complete 100 sixes in Test cricket. Though the 29-year-old Pant is set to serve Indian cricket for a long time, the team management and selection committee must identify someone who can take the gloves if Pant is unavailable. On this note, we look at three keepers who can be groomed as Pant's Test back-up.
#1
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel has been Pant's back-up in Tests for around two years now.
The former has also played several games as a specialist number-six batter with Pant taking the gloves.
Jurel's 651 Test runs have come at an average of 40.68, as he owns two tons and as many fifties across 12 games so far.
His average goes further up to 56.47 in First-Class cricket, having scored 2,711 runs.
#2
Ishan Kishan
The year 2026 has been mighty fruitful for Kishan, as the dasher has made successful comebacks in both ODIs and T20Is.
In his last FC assignment, the 2026 Duleep Trophy final, Kishan scored a stunning 270 off 334 balls while leading East Zone, hammering 30 fours and seven sixes.
As Kishan's aggressive playing style is similar to that of Pant, the southpaw can be a real like-for-like replacement.
#3
Kumar Kushagra
Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra is also on the selectors' radar.
The 21-year-old has replaced the injured Pant in the India A squad for their upcoming multi-day series against New Zealand A.
Kushagra has been in excellent form in the red-ball format, scoring two centuries in his last three First-Class matches.
As of now, he has scored 2,507 runs from 38 FC matches at an average of 42.49. The Indian team indeed has strong reasons to invest in him.