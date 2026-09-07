Ishan Kishan scripts records with 250* in Duleep Trophy final
What's the story
Ishan Kishan, the captain of East Zone, hammered a stunning double-hundred on Day 2 of the 2026 Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The left-handed batsman, who completed his hundred on Day 1, continued to play aggressively on the second day. His brilliance also powered East Zone past 500 runs. With his 48th run in the innings, Kishan also completed 4,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Let's take a closer look at his performance and statistics.
Match progress
An aggressive knock from Kishan
Batting first, East Zone got off to a great start with openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (72) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) adding 100 runs quickly.
Kishan came in at No. 5 with the team score at 147/3.
He then shared a 94-run partnership with Shikhar Mohan (85), taking his team past 200.
The former was then involved in a massive 230-run stand with fellow centurion Kumar Kushagra (101).
Kishan continued to bat well and brought up his double-hundred in the second session of Day 2.
Final score
Kishan walks off after scoring 250
After Kushagra's departure, Kishan found another potent partner in Anukul Roy (45).
The duo added 140 runs with the skipper doing the bulk of the scoring, taking East Zone's score past 600.
However, his innings came to an end after cramps and fatigue forced him out of the field.
Kishan retired hurt for 250 off just 300 balls, hammering 27 fours and seven sixes.
Career stats
A look at Kishan's First-Class numbers
Kishan took 67 First-Class games and 109 innings to complete 4,000 runs.
He has now raced to 4,202 runs at an average of over 40, as per Cricbuzz.
This was his 10th hundred in First-Class cricket, to go with his tally of 19 fifties.
Kishan's highest score is a remarkable 273.
His consistency and ability to convert starts into big scores have been instrumental in his successful domestic cricket career.
Test journey
Kishan's journey in Test cricket and Duleep Trophy 2026
Kishan, who made his First-Class debut in December 2014, got his maiden Test cap in July 2023.
He has played two Tests so far, both during the 2023 West Indies tour. In those matches, he scored a total of 78 runs with the help of a 50.
In the ongoing Duleep Trophy tournament, Kishan had scores of 4, 16 and an unbeaten 39 before this stellar innings against South Zone.
Record achievement
Kishan joins elite list of legends
Kishan's double-century puts him in an elite club of just seven batters to score 200 or more runs in a Duleep Trophy final.
However, he is the first designated wicket-keeper to accomplish this milestone.
This feat is especially significant as no East Zone batter had ever scored a double century in a Duleep Trophy final before.
Information
Fourth-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy final
Kishan's 250* is now the fourth-highest individual score in a Duleep Trophy summit clash. Raman Lamba's 320 in 1987 remains the highest score ever made in a Duleep final. He is followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal's 265 in 2022 and Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 256 in 2016.