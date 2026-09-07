Ishan Kishan scripts records with 250* in Duleep Trophy final

Batting first, East Zone got off to a great start with openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (72) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44) adding 100 runs quickly.

Kishan came in at No. 5 with the team score at 147/3.

He then shared a 94-run partnership with Shikhar Mohan (85), taking his team past 200.

The former was then involved in a massive 230-run stand with fellow centurion Kumar Kushagra (101).

Kishan continued to bat well and brought up his double-hundred in the second session of Day 2.