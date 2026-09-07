Duleep Trophy final: Kumar Kushagra hammers his sixth FC hundred  

Top-order batters Abhimanyu Easwaran (72), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (44), and Shikhar Mohan (85) were brilliant for East Zone, as the team was well placed at 241/4 when Kushagra arrived to bat on Day 1.

He joined forces with Kishan, and the duo added to South Zone's misery.

Both batters returned unbeaten on Day 1 and continued the good work on Day 2 morning.

Kushagra, who scored 63 runs on the opening day, took just 128 balls to complete his hundred.

However, he fell soon after reaching the landmark.