3rd Ashes Test: Khawaja open to bat in middle order 

Usman Khawaja has declared himself "100% fit" ahead of the third Test match in Adelaide. However, he admitted that his return to the team is not in his hands. The veteran cricketer missed the second Test in Brisbane due to back spasms suffered during the Perth match. Khawaja, who has been Australia's mainstay Test opener in recent years, also said that he is ready to bat in the middle order.

Training regimen Khawaja's fitness journey and preparation Khawaja, who turns 39 next week, has been on a strict training regimen. He has done several gym, running, and net sessions before and during the Gabba Test. Despite feeling sore after a delayed six-hour flight to Perth, he insisted that his fitness is top-notch. "I've always been a professional," he told reporters in Adelaide, while dismissing any concerns about his fitness due to golf rounds.

Game strategy Khawaja's adaptability and future in the team Khawaja backed himself to adapt his game to different tempos, citing his Sheffield Shield form with a strike-rate of 62.34 in three matches. He said, "I've got gears when I want them." The option remains for Khawaja to return in the middle order, where he batted on his Test comeback in 2022. Notably, Travis Head and Jake Weatherald formed Australia's opening combination in the previous Test. The duo did well in the role.

Statement Khawaja ready to bat anywhere Khawaja, who has batted in the top three for most of his Test career, stated that he can operate well even in the middle order. "I've always done well batting at four or five," he said. "Normally people that open aren't as attuned to No. 5 as opening because they're not as good playing spin. But I've proven I'm one of the best players to spin in Australia. So, that's never been the issue. So I can bat anywhere."

Information Khawaja's returns in the middle order As per ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja has batted in just seven Test innings at four or lower. He has returned with 300 runs in these games at an average of 60. The tally includes a couple of hundreds.