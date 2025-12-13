Joe Root owns three Ashes half-centuries in Adelaide: Key stats 

England are hoping to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing 2025/26 Ashes series against Australia . The visitors have lost the first two Tests of the series, with defeats coming in Perth and Brisbane. The third Test is set to be played at Adelaide Oval from December 17. Meanwhile, England batting talisman Joe Root has done well with the bat at this venue. On this note, let's decode his Test stats at the Adelaide Oval.

Root An average of 44 in Adelaide Root has played three Ashes Tests in Adelaide, where he has scored 264 runs at an average of 44. The tally includes three fifties with a best score of 87. The batter has scored a fifty in each of his three Test appearances here. Root's scores in Adelaide read: 15, 87, 9, 67, 62, and 24. However, despite these knocks, England have lost all these games, and that too by massive margins - 275 runs, 120 runs, and 218 runs.

Root Root is the second-highest run-getter in Tests The preceding game in Brisbane saw Root score his first Test century on Australian soil. He made 138* off 206 balls in the first innings - his 40th Test century. Across 160 Tests, Root has been a model of consistency and adaptability, scoring 13,704 runs at an average of 51.32. The veteran, who is the second-highest run-getter in Tests, also has six scores of 200 or more (50s: 66).