Nathan Lyon owns four five-wicket hauls in Adelaide (Tests): Stats 

The third Ashes Test between Australia and England will take place at the iconic Adelaide Oval on December 17. While the venue is known for its batting-friendly conditions, it has also seen some great bowling performances over the years. Australia's Nathan Lyon, the second-most successful off-spinner in Test history, has also enjoyed operating at this venue. Notably, the veteran would be fired up, having been benched for the previous game. Here we decode his Test stats in Adelaide.

Lyon's record Nathan Lyon leads with 63 wickets Lyon owns the record for scalping the most Test wickets at the Adelaide Oval. Across 14 Tests at the venue, he has claimed 63 wickets at an average of 25.36, as per ESPNcricinfo. His record includes two four-wicket hauls, four fifers, and a match haul of 10 wickets. Shane Warne (56 wickets) and Mitchell Starc (55 wickets) are the other bowlers with at least 50 Test scalps at the venue.

DYK Lyon can go past Grimmett, Lillee Lyon's tally of four Test fifers in Adelaide is the joint-most for any bowler. He currently shares the top spot with former bowlers Clarrie Grimmett and Dennis Lillee. The upcoming Ashes Test will hand Lyon an opportunity to break this tie. Meanwhile, 13 of Lyon's scalps in Adelaide have come across three Ashes Tests. His average in this regard is 27.6.