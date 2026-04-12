Abhishek Sharma averages just 22.16 vs RR in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on April 13. Currently placed sixth, SRH have managed just one win from three matches so far. Star opener Abhishek Sharma will have the onus to lead the team's bounce back. Meanwhile, here we look at Abhishek's numbers against RR over the years.
Struggles
Abhishek's poor returns against the Royals
Abhishek has certainly not been at his best against the Men in Pink. Across seven innings against RR, the southpaw has managed just 133 runs at a paltry average of 22.16, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes a solitary 50-plus score - 55 in Jaipur (2023). Abhishek has not even touched the 25-run mark in any of his other six outings against RR. The tally includes a duck as well. His strike rate against RR reads 135.71.
Information
Abhishek's returns in Hyderabad
As mentioned, the upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - SRH's home ground. Abhishek has batted thrice against RR at this venue, recording scores worth 24, 12, and 0. Overall, he has scored 521 IPL runs at this ground at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 202.72 (Average: 28.94).
Career
Abhishek made 74 in his last outing
Albeit in a losing cause, Abhishek made a destructive 74 off 28 balls in his last outing against Punjab Kings. His other scores in the ongoing season read 7, 48, and 0. With his latest efforts, Abhishek has raced to 1,945 runs from 81 IPL games at 27.39. The tally includes 10 fifties, one hundred, and a strike rate of 165.81.