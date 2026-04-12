Abhishek Sharma averages just 22.16 vs RR in IPL: Stats 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on April 13. Currently placed sixth, SRH have managed just one win from three matches so far. Star opener Abhishek Sharma will have the onus to lead the team's bounce back. Meanwhile, here we look at Abhishek's numbers against RR over the years.

Struggles Abhishek's poor returns against the Royals Abhishek has certainly not been at his best against the Men in Pink. Across seven innings against RR, the southpaw has managed just 133 runs at a paltry average of 22.16, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes a solitary 50-plus score - 55 in Jaipur (2023). Abhishek has not even touched the 25-run mark in any of his other six outings against RR. The tally includes a duck as well. His strike rate against RR reads 135.71.

Information Abhishek's returns in Hyderabad As mentioned, the upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - SRH's home ground. Abhishek has batted thrice against RR at this venue, recording scores worth 24, 12, and 0. Overall, he has scored 521 IPL runs at this ground at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 202.72 (Average: 28.94).

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