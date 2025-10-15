Afghanistan announce squads for Zimbabwe series; Rashid Khan to lead
What's the story
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced its squad for the upcoming T20I and one-off Test series against Zimbabwe. The matches are scheduled to be held between October 20 and November 2 at Harare Sports Club in Harare. Hashmatullah Shahidi will spearhead the Test team, while Rashid Khan remains at the helm in the T20I leg. Here are further details.
Team composition
Key takeaways from the squads
The ACB has included three new players in the Test squad for this series - Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and Khalil Gurbaz. Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz returns to the T20I squad. He also features in the Test roster. Notably, both veterans, Rashid and Nabi, will miss the one-off Test. Meanwhile, reserves have been named for both squads.
Test squad
Afghanistan's Test squad for Zimbabwe series
Test squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhel, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Khalil Gurbaz, and Bashir Ahmad. Reserves: Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Sediqullah Atal, and Shams Ur Rahman.
T20I squad
Afghanistan's T20I squad for Zimbabwe series
T20I squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Ibrahim Zadran (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, and Abdullah Ahmadzai. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar and Faridoon Dawoodza.
Information
Schedule: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan
Afghanistan, who are coming off a 3-0 ODI series win over Bangladesh, will take on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test, starting October 20. The three T20Is are scheduled on October 29, 31, and November 2.