Maharashtra's 2025-26 Ranji Trophy campaign got off to a disastrous start, with the team losing four batters for ducks. The top order fell like a pack of cards on Day 1 against Kerala, including Prithvi Shaw on his debut. However, amid the chaos and collapse of his teammates, Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad showed composure to anchor the innings almost single-handedly. Here are the key stats.

Maharashtra's batting order crumbled early on the first morning, with Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Arshin Kulkarni, and Ankeet Bawane all falling without scoring. The scorecard read a shocking 5/4 as Kerala's bowlers exploited early movement expertly. As wickets fell like nine pins, Gaikwad displayed immense maturity and technique. He held his ground and began to rebuild the innings with patience and temperament.

He added a crucial 122-run stand along with Jalaj Saxena, taking Maharashtra to 140. However, MD Nidheesh trapped Saxena in front to break the partnership. Eden Apple Tom finally ended Gaikwad's bid for a century with a full-length delivery. He slammed 91 off 151 balls, leaving Maharashtra at 164/7.