Women's World Cup: India fined for slow over-rate against Australia

﻿India have been fined 5% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 2025 ICC Women's World Cup clash against Australia on Sunday. The penalty was imposed by Michell Pereira, a member of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. The incident took place in Visakhapatnam, where Australia chased down India's target of 330 runs. Here are further details.

Penalty details India were one over short of target The Indian team was one over short of its target, after taking into account the time allowances. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses, "Players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the stipulated time."

Information Harmanpreet Kaur accepts the sanction Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has accepted the proposed sanction and pleaded guilty to the offense. This means the case required no formal hearing. The charge was laid by on-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, along with third umpire Kim Cotton and fourth umpire Jacquline Williams.