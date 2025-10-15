Afghanistan's Rashid Khan becomes top-ranked ODI bowler: Details here

Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings . His stellar performance was instrumental in Afghanistan's 3-0 ODI series win over Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi. Rashid took 11 wickets during the series, including a five-wicket haul in the second match, which helped him gain five places and reach a rating of 710 points. The wrist-spinner is 30 points clear of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj at second place.

Rashid Rashid's exploits in ODIs Rashid continued his brilliance against Bangladesh in the three ODIs. After picking 3/38 and 5/17 in the first two ODIs, the wrist-spinner claimed 3/12 in the third. Against Bangladesh, Rashid has bagged 35 wickets from 19 matches at an average of 19.22. During the series, he also completed 200 wickets in ODI cricket. He also has the joint third-most ODI fifers with Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq.

Batting breakthrough Ibrahim Zadran rises to 2nd position in batting rankings In the batting department, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran has made a massive jump of eight places to a career-best second spot. Scoring 213 runs against Bangladesh, he was adjudged the Player of the Series. His rating points of 687 are now the highest-ever by an Afghanistan player, surpassing Rahmanullah Gurbaz's previous record of 686 points set last November.

Ranking shifts Other notable changes in ODI rankings Gurbaz has also advanced two places to 16th position in the batting rankings. Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy and Mohammad Nabi have also made significant jumps of seven and six places, respectively. In the ODI all-rounder rankings, Azmatullah Omarzai has reclaimed the top position while Rashid has advanced to fourth. This is Azmatullah's second stint at the summit, having previously held the position between February and August this year.