1st Test: Pakistan beat South Africa in Lahore thriller

Pakistan beat South Africa in the first of the three-match Test series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Chasing 277, the Proteas were bowled out for 183 on Day 4. While Pakistan won by 93 runs, all 20 wickets fell in the Test. Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets each, denying South Africa the victory. Here are the key stats.