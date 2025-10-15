LOADING...
1st Test: Pakistan beat South Africa in Lahore thriller
By Parth Dhall
Oct 15, 2025
Pakistan beat South Africa in the first of the three-match Test series at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Chasing 277, the Proteas were bowled out for 183 on Day 4. While Pakistan won by 93 runs, all 20 wickets fell in the Test. Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets each, denying South Africa the victory. Here are the key stats.

How the match panned out

Electing to bat first, Pakistan racked up 378, with Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha scoring 93 runs each. Senuran Muthusamy recorded a six-fer. Despite Tony de Zorzi's ton, SA responded with a below-par 269. Noman Ali took six wickets. Pakistan folded for 167 in the second innings, setting a 277-run target. Muthusamy recorded another fifer. SA faltered in the chase despite recovering from 55/4.