Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi shine as Pakistan beat SA: Stats

Pakistan ended South Africa's 10-Test winning streak with a 93-run victory in the first Test at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The hosts posted a challenging target of 276 runs, which proved too much for South Africa on the deteriorating spin-friendly track. Shaheen Afridi played a crucial role in dismantling South Africa's lower order at the end, taking three wickets to secure an emphatic win. Meanwhile, Noman Ali starred with a match-winning 10-fer.

Match How the match panned out Electing to bat first, Pakistan racked up 378, with Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha scoring 93 runs each. Senuran Muthusamy recorded a six-fer. Despite Tony de Zorzi's ton, SA responded with a below-par 269. Noman Ali took six wickets. Pakistan folded for 167 in the second innings, setting a 277-run target. Muthusamy recorded another fifer. SA faltered in the chase despite recovering from 55/4. They were bowled out for 183.

Spin dominance Noman, Sajid strike early in 2nd innings Pakistan's spinners, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, struck early in the second innings. They dismissed Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder. Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs took SA past 50, but Afridi and Ali dismissed the duo. This brought SA down to 55/4. Although Dewald Brevis kept SA alive with a run-a-ball 54, Ali and Sajid further deflated SA's batting line-up (144/7). With SA nearing 200, Afridi dismissed Kyle Verreynne, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kagiso Rabada in quick succession.

Information Afridi, Ali take four wickets each Afridi was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers in the final innings, taking 4/33 in 8.5 overs (1 maiden). Meanwhile, Noman Ali conceded 79 runs from his 28 overs, having taken four wickets. Sajid Khan took the remaining two wickets.

Careers Noman Ali scripts history Noman Ali, who took a record six-fer in the first innings, completed his match haul of 10 wickets. The spinner's 10/191 are now his third-best match figures in the format. Only once has he taken more than 10 wickets in a Test (11/147 vs England, Multan, 2024). Overall, Ali has raced to 93 wickets from 20 Tests at an average of 24.15. His tally includes 9 fifers and three match hauls of 10 wickets.