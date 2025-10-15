WTC 2025-27: Pakistan start campaign with win over South Africa

Pakistan have started their 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a win over South Africa in the 1st Test. The match that concluded on October 15 in Lahore saw Pakistan win by 93 runs after defending 276. With this, Pakistan have climbed to second place in the WTC standings with a perfect points percentage. South Africa, the defending champions, now occupy the seventh spot.

Match details How the 1st Test panned out Electing to bat first, Pakistan racked up 378, with Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha scoring 93 runs each. Senuran Muthusamy recorded a six-fer. Despite Tony de Zorzi's ton, SA responded with a below-par 269. Noman Ali took six wickets. Pakistan folded for 167 in the second innings, setting a 277-run target. Muthusamy recorded another fifer. SA faltered in the chase despite recovering from 55/4. They were bowled out for 183.

Current leaders Australia lead WTC standings; India at fourth With a win in their solitary match, Pakistan are just behind table-toppers Australia. Australia lead the standings after winning all their three Tests against West Indies (PCT: 100). While Sri Lanka slipped to third place, India are now fourth. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side recently routed West Indies 2-0 in the two-Test series at home. They have 52 points with a PCT of 61.90%.

Information What about other sides? After their defeat to Pakistan, South Africa are now seventh in the 2025-27 WTC cycle with a defeat in their lone encounter. While West Indies are eighth, losing all their five matches, New Zealand are the only side to play a match in this cycle.