Dewald Brevis slams maiden Test half-century in Asia: Stats

South African batter Dewald Brevis slammed a counter-attacking half-century in the 1st Test against Pakistan at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The young talent, who recorded a golden duck in the first innings, came back strong to score a run-a-ball 54. Brevis bolstered the Proteas as they attempted to chase down 277 on the fourth day. Here are the key stats.

Performance A counter-attacking knock from Brevis Brevis's innings came when South Africa was struggling at 55/4, chasing 277. He came to the middle at No. 6 and launched an aggressive counter-attack with his teammate Ryan Rickelton. The duo propelled from 55/4 to 128/4 in no time, giving South Africa a glimmer of hope in the match. Brevis's knock included 6 fours and 2 sixes before he fell to left-arm spinner Noman Ali.

Career trajectory Brevis makes his mark Before his Test debut, Brevis had already made a name for himself in other formats of the game. Just two months ago, he set the record for South Africa's highest individual score in T20Is. He has also become a regular member of SA's ODI squad. However, this is only his third-ever Test match and first on subcontinental soil.