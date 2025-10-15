Sean Abbott becomes first player substituted under Sheffield Shield trial

In a historic move, seamer Sean Abbott has become the first player to be substituted under the new rule trial in the Sheffield Shield . The incident occurred during the New South Wales Blues' clash against Victoria at Junction Oval on Wednesday. Abbott injured his right hand webbing while fielding off his own bowling on Day 1 of the match. Here are further details.

Injury details Abbott replaced by Charlie Stobo On the opening day, Abbott was bowling his 10th over when he had to leave the field. He got injured while fielding off his own bowling against Peter Handscomb. The medical staff of the Blues assessed his condition and replaced him with fellow fast bowler Charlie Stobo. This development comes as Australia reel from the injury of Test skipper Pat Cummins, starting November 21.

Rule implementation What is the new rule? The new rule, introduced this season, allows teams to replace an injured player until stumps on Day 2 of the match. The opposing team can also make a tactical substitution till the same period. The opposition's tactical sub must be like-for-like with the injured player. This is an extension of the concussion replacement rule in place at all levels of cricket, including Test matches.