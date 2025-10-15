Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw gets duck for Maharashtra

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw 's debut for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy turned into a nightmare as he was dismissed for a duck. The opener faced just four balls before being trapped LBW by pacer MD Nidheesh. It wasn't just Shaw who had a disappointing outing; three other Maharashtra batsmen were also dismissed without scoring within the first 20 balls of their innings.

Early wickets Four ducks in first 20 balls Along with Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni (0), Siddhesh Veer (0), and captain Ankit Bawne (0) were all dismissed early on. Due to this, Maharashtra were down to 5/4 in the morning session. MD Nideesh and Nedumankuzhy Basil did the damage. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jalaj Saxena rescued Maharashtra thereafter, taking them past 80.

Previous form Shaw's poor outing surprises fans Shaw's poor outing in his first Ranji Trophy game for Maharashtra came as a surprise, especially after he had scored 181 runs in a practice game against Mumbai. However, his sensational innings was marred by an ugly spat with Musheer Khan after getting out. The incident drew attention from fans and officials as Shaw played against his former side.

Career shift Shaw moved to Maharashtra Earlier this year, Shaw made a stunning start to his domestic cricket stint with Maharashtra. He scored a brilliant century in his maiden innings for the state during the 2025 Buchi Babu Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at Guru Nanak College in Chennai. Notably, Shaw parted ways with Mumbai at the end of last season to join Maharashtra. The move came after he was dropped from their Ranji Trophy squad. He last featured for Mumbai in December 2024.