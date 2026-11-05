Will Rashid Khan return to Test cricket? Details here
What's the story
Afghanistan's Test cricket captain Rahmat Shah has left the door open for a potential return of leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The star player has been missing from the longer format due to back injury and workload management concerns. Even though he is a key player in Afghanistan's white-ball team, his inclusion in Tests depends on his recovery and fitness levels.
Medical advice
Team medical staff advised against Rashid's return
Ahead of Afghanistan's two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, Shah revealed that the team's medical staff has advised against a hasty return for Rashid.
"It has been recommended by the team medical staff and physio trainers that he should not be playing Test games at the moment because he is still not ready," Rahmat said.
He stressed the importance of not risking Rashid's fitness for white-ball cricket due to his significance in the team.
Workload management
Shah highlights need to manage Rashid's workload
Shah also stressed the need to manage Rashid's workload, especially considering his back injury history.
"He's our main spinner and if he gets in the team, definitely when there's a long partnership, I will ask him to come and bowl regularly a lot," Rahmat noted.
He explained that Test cricket is more demanding than shorter formats like T20s, where a bowler only bowls four overs in a three-hour game.
Future prospects
Rashid still part of Afghanistan's plans in Tests
Despite the current uncertainty, Shah reiterated that Rashid is still part of their plans for the longest format.
"I've had personal discussions with him and the ACB and as soon as he gets ready and 100% fit, he will obviously be part of the Test squad," Rahmat said.
Afghanistan faced Zimbabwe after drawing against Bangladesh in their last Test match last month.
Career
A look at his career
Rashid, the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, hasn't played a Test since January last year.
In six Tests, the wrist-spinner has taken 45 wickets at an average of 20.44. The tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls, 5 fifers, and 3 hauls of 10 wickets.
Notably, Rashid is the only bowler to take 200-plus wickets in both ODIs and T20Is.