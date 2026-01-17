SA20, Aiden Markram hammers his 2nd century in T20s: Stats

Aiden Markram 's explosive century propelled Durban's Super Giants (DSG) to a resounding victory over Paarl Royals in the SA20 league. The win keeps DSG's playoff hopes alive. Markram scored his second fifty-plus score this season, leading his team to a total of 189/7. The Royals, in response, fell short by 58 runs despite Bjorn Fortuin's late cameo of an unbeaten 35.

Match details DSG's innings falters early but Markram shines DSG's innings got off to a rocky start with Sunil Narine hitting the first ball for a boundary before getting out on the next. Jos Buttler was bowled by Hardus Viljoen in the second over, leaving DSG at 9/2. However, Kane Williamson and Markram steadied the ship with some aggressive boundaries during PowerPlay. Williamson scored 22 runs off 20 balls before being dismissed by Viljoen, who took four wickets for 21 runs.

Batting blitz Markram's aggressive batting helps DSG Markram switched gears after the halfway mark, hitting a six off Sikandar Raza and Ottneil Baartman en route to his half-century. He then went berserk against Raza in the penultimate over, smashing him for 28 runs. This included three sixes and two fours, bringing up his stunning century. His innings helped DSG finish strong at 189/7 in their allotted overs.

