SA20, Aiden Markram hammers his 2nd century in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Aiden Markram's explosive century propelled Durban's Super Giants (DSG) to a resounding victory over Paarl Royals in the SA20 league. The win keeps DSG's playoff hopes alive. Markram scored his second fifty-plus score this season, leading his team to a total of 189/7. The Royals, in response, fell short by 58 runs despite Bjorn Fortuin's late cameo of an unbeaten 35.
Match details
DSG's innings falters early but Markram shines
DSG's innings got off to a rocky start with Sunil Narine hitting the first ball for a boundary before getting out on the next. Jos Buttler was bowled by Hardus Viljoen in the second over, leaving DSG at 9/2. However, Kane Williamson and Markram steadied the ship with some aggressive boundaries during PowerPlay. Williamson scored 22 runs off 20 balls before being dismissed by Viljoen, who took four wickets for 21 runs.
Batting blitz
Markram's aggressive batting helps DSG
Markram switched gears after the halfway mark, hitting a six off Sikandar Raza and Ottneil Baartman en route to his half-century. He then went berserk against Raza in the penultimate over, smashing him for 28 runs. This included three sixes and two fours, bringing up his stunning century. His innings helped DSG finish strong at 189/7 in their allotted overs.
Stats
8th fifty-plus score for Markram in SA20
Markram's 58-ball 108 was laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes (SR: 186.21). In 215 T20 matches (201 innings), Markram averages 31.21, having raced to 5,369 runs. He registered his 2nd T20 hundred (50s: 34). As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram went past 450 T20 fours (457). Notably, both of his T20 tons have come in SA20. Meanwhile, Markram now has 1,276 runs from 45 SA20 games (41 innings) at 36.45. He owns two tons and six fifties. In nine matches this season, he has 309 runs at 44.14 from 7 innings (100s: 1, 50s: 1).