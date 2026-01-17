Ajinkya Rahane pulls out of Mumbai's remaining Ranji Trophy matches

Ajinkya Rahane , the veteran Mumbai cricketer, has withdrawn from the remaining two group stage matches of the Ranji Trophy . The decision comes on account of 'personal reasons,' as per a report by The Indian Express. Rahane has already informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his unavailability for these matches.

Match schedule Mumbai's upcoming matches in Ranji Trophy Mumbai's next two matches in the Ranji Trophy are against Hyderabad and Delhi. The match against Hyderabad will be played away from January 22-25, while the home match against Delhi is scheduled from January 29-February 1 at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground. Notably, Rahane has had a mixed campaign in the initial half of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, with low scores interspersed by a 159-run innings against Chhattisgarh.

Team performance Rahane's impact on Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign Before the current Ranji Trophy season was interrupted for the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, Team Mumbai was leading Group D with 24 points from five matches (three wins and two draws). It remains to be seen if Rahane will make himself available again if Mumbai qualifies for the knockout rounds.

