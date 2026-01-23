Carlos Alcaraz completes 100 Grand Slam matches: Decoding his stats

Carlos Alcaraz , the top seed and six-time major winner, marked his 100th Grand Slam match with a straight-sets victory at the 2026 Australian Open . He defeated French player Corentin Moutet in a commanding fashion on Rod Laver Arena. The match lasted just over two hours with scores of 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. The win helped Alcaraz into the last-16 round where he will face American Tommy Paul who advanced after Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired due to injury.

Grand Slam goals Alcaraz's quest for a complete Grand Slam collection The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam title missing from Alcaraz's trophy cabinet. If he wins in Melbourne this year, he could become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. "It wasn't easy," Alcaraz said after his match against Moutet. "When you play someone like Corentin you don't know what's going to be next, so that's really difficult to approach the match."

Record achievement Alcaraz's stats after 100 Grand Slam matches The win against Moutet saw Alcaraz race to a win-loss record of 87-13 at Grand Slams. Alcaraz, who reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne over the last two seasons, is 14-4 at AO. The two-time French Open champion is 25-3 at Roland Garros. Alcaraz owns a 24-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is a two-time Wimbledon winner and one-time runner-up. He is also 24-3 at the US Open, having bagged two titles.

