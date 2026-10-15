How much will Bournemouth consider for Alex Scott sale? Details
What's the story
Bournemouth's position on Alex Scott's potential transfer is changing, according to Sky Sports News. The England international has been turning down new contract offers from the club. If a substantial bid comes in during January, Bournemouth would have to think about it. Despite not pushing for a move, Scott is ambitious and wants to explore opportunities with bigger clubs. Bournemouth will command a fee in excess of £80m with add-ons for the England international. Here's more.
Transfer interest
Chelsea and Liverpool are leading the race for Scott
Chelsea and Liverpool are both keen on signing the 23-year-old midfielder.
Other clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in the summer, however they opted for other midfield options after Bournemouth made it clear that Scott was not available.
Scott's current contract runs out in just over 18 months and Bournemouth know his value will keep declining with time.
Transfer strategy
Bournemouth will only sell if they are safe from relegation
While Bournemouth is reluctant to sell Scott, they could consider offers in January if the club is safe from relegation.
The team has not won a Premier League game this season and suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Chelsea last weekend.
As mentioned above, the report states that Bournemouth have indicated an offer over £80 million with add-ons to let the player leave.
Injury update
Scott remains committed to Bournemouth, insists Rose
Scott is set to spend several more weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a thigh tendon injury while representing England.
Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose has insisted that Scott remains committed to the club amid transfer speculation.
"We are just focused on the game [against Sturm Graz] and the upcoming game in the Premier League - and not commentating on rumors that show up right after the last transfer window closes," said Rose to the media.
Information
Scott's Premier League numbers
Scott has made 85 Premier League appearances to date. He owns 5 goals and 2 assists. In the ongoing season, he has scored one goal from 5 league appearances. Overall, he has made 95 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 7 goals across competitions.