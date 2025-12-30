VHT: CSK's Aman Khan registers this unwanted List A record 

Chennai Super Kings 's latest recruit Aman Khan has entered the record books for all the wrong reasons. He has set a new record for the most expensive spell in men's List A cricket history by conceding 123 runs in his quota of 10 overs. The Puducherry captain achieved this dubious feat during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand on Monday. Here are further details.

Match details Jharkhand's innings and Aman's performance In the match, Jharkhand scored a mammoth 368 for seven in Ahmedabad, thanks to Kumar Kushagra's century and Anukul Roy's 98. Aman was one of the three bowlers who bowled their full quota of 10 overs but ended with an economy rate of 12.3. He took a solitary wicket in the match before scoring 28 runs. Puducherry couldn't chase down the target and were bowled out for 235 runs in just over 41 overs.

Record history Previous record for most expensive spell Before Aman, the record for the most expensive spell in a men's List A match was held by Arunachal Pradesh pacer Mibom Mosu. He had given away 116 runs in nine overs against Bihar earlier in the tourney. The match had also made headlines as Bihar vice-captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in List A history at just 14 years of age.