VHT: CSK's Aman Khan registers this unwanted List A record
Chennai Super Kings's latest recruit Aman Khan has entered the record books for all the wrong reasons. He has set a new record for the most expensive spell in men's List A cricket history by conceding 123 runs in his quota of 10 overs. The Puducherry captain achieved this dubious feat during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand on Monday. Here are further details.
In the match, Jharkhand scored a mammoth 368 for seven in Ahmedabad, thanks to Kumar Kushagra's century and Anukul Roy's 98. Aman was one of the three bowlers who bowled their full quota of 10 overs but ended with an economy rate of 12.3. He took a solitary wicket in the match before scoring 28 runs. Puducherry couldn't chase down the target and were bowled out for 235 runs in just over 41 overs.
Before Aman, the record for the most expensive spell in a men's List A match was held by Arunachal Pradesh pacer Mibom Mosu. He had given away 116 runs in nine overs against Bihar earlier in the tourney. The match had also made headlines as Bihar vice-captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in List A history at just 14 years of age.
Aman made his List A debut for Mumbai in 2021 before moving to Puducherry. He was recently bought by Chennai Super Kings for ₹40 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction earlier this month. This will be his third IPL team after Delhi Capitals (2023) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2022). So far, he has played 11 IPL matches over two seasons, scoring 115 runs with a strike rate of 110.57 but is yet to take a wicket in the tournament.