Amir Jangoo slams his second Test century: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies batter Amir Jangoo continues his phenomenal run in Test cricket. Jangoo rescued the Windies on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Coming out at 27/3, the middle-order batter added a 131-run stand with Kevin Wickham. While the latter departed, Jangoo reached three figures in the final session. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Wickham, Jangoo rescue WI
Bangladesh seamers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud rocked the West Indies' top order in the opening session.
Wickham came out when the Windies slumped to 14/2 in the sixth over. Joshua Da Silva's dismissal then left WI reeling at 27/3.
Jangoo then joined Wickham in a century stand. Mahmud finally ended the partnership in the second session by dismissing Wickham.
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Jangoo reaches three figures in style
From 158/4, Jangoo propelled WI past 200 alongside Justin Greaves. He completed his ton with a six off Taijul Islam in the 63rd over. His century came off 49 balls.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Jangoo is in sublime form across formats, having scored back-to-back ODI 50-plus scores against India.
The 29-year-old, who made his Test debut last year, has converted his first two 50-plus scores into centuries.
In seven Tests (10 innings), the Windies batter has raced past 440 runs at an average of around 50. His other century came against Sri Lanka this year.
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Getting past 3,000 FC runs
During his knock, Jangoo also completed 3,000 runs in First-Class cricket. This was his fourth red-ball ton. In 53 First-Class games (89 innings), the Windies batter has an average of around 37.