Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva storms into Australian Open R16: Stats

18-year-old teenager Mirra Andreeva has moved into the fourth round of 2026 Australian Open . The 8th seed Russian tennis star defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets. Andreeva beat Ruse 6-3, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday. Before this win, she claimed victories over experienced figures such as Donna Vekic and Maria Sakkari. Here are further details and stats.

Information 31-11 win-loss record at Grand Slams This result against Ruse means Andreeva is now 31-11 at Grand Slams in women's singles. Making her third straight appearance in Melbourne, Andreeva has now made it to the R16 on three successive occasions. She is 9-2 at AO.

Do you know? Andreeva joins Venus Williams As per Opta, Andreeva is the first player to make the round of 16 in all her first three main draw appearances in women's singles at the Australian Open since Venus Williams (1998, 1999, 2001).

