Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva storms into Australian Open R16: Stats
What's the story
18-year-old teenager Mirra Andreeva has moved into the fourth round of 2026 Australian Open. The 8th seed Russian tennis star defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets. Andreeva beat Ruse 6-3, 6-4 at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday. Before this win, she claimed victories over experienced figures such as Donna Vekic and Maria Sakkari. Here are further details and stats.
Information
31-11 win-loss record at Grand Slams
This result against Ruse means Andreeva is now 31-11 at Grand Slams in women's singles. Making her third straight appearance in Melbourne, Andreeva has now made it to the R16 on three successive occasions. She is 9-2 at AO.
Do you know?
Andreeva joins Venus Williams
As per Opta, Andreeva is the first player to make the round of 16 in all her first three main draw appearances in women's singles at the Australian Open since Venus Williams (1998, 1999, 2001).
Match stats
A look at the match stats
Andreeva doled out one ace with her opponent registering none. In terms of double faults, both players committed three each. Ruse clocked 17 winners with Andreeva managing one. However, Ruse made 44 unforced errors. Andreeva clocked 24 unforced errors. Andreeva had a 66% win on the 1st serve and 70% win on the 2nd. The former converted 4/7 break points.