Tennis star Andy Murray to feature in Channel 4 series
What's the story
Former world number one Andy Murray is set to star on a new Channel 4 series, Our Scottish Hotel. The three-part series will follow the renovation of Cromlix, a five-star country house hotel near Dunblane that he and his wife Kim own. The series will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation process, including the construction of a new wing and two new restaurants.
Creative direction
Kim Murray excited to document the journey
Kim Murray, who heads the creative direction at Cromlix, expressed her excitement about documenting the hotel's transformation.
She said, "The last couple of years have been really full of change at Cromlix with a huge building project and a totally new direction for fine dining and wellness."
Kim added that she was keen to document the personal stories and interesting discoveries made along the way during this process.
Personal connection
Why Cromlix is special to the Murrays
Cromlix holds a special place in the hearts of Andy and Kim Murray.
The tennis star grew up near the hotel, as well as he and Kim tied the knot at this very estate in 2015.
They have been owners of Cromlix since 2013, further cementing their personal connection with this iconic Scottish establishment.
Series insight
'This is a story about people'
Emily Shields, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said, "Kim and Andy are embarking on an ambitious transformation."
She emphasized that at its core, this is a story about people: the team whose hard work brings Cromlix to life.
Shields added they were excited to give viewers an intimate look into the lives behind one of Scotland's most distinctive hotels.
Career transition
Murray retired from professional tennis in August 2024
Andy Murray hung up his racket in August 2024, following the men's doubles quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics.
In his illustrious career, the Scot won 46 ATP singles titles, three Grand Slam singles titles, and three Olympic medals.
Since retirement, Murray has transitioned into a coaching role with long-time rival Novak Djokovic (2024-25) and British player Jack Draper (2026).