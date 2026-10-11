"Can I? Really?": Antonelli can win F1 title in Austin
What's the story
Kimi Antonelli was surprised to learn that his podium finish at the Singapore Grand Prix has put him in a strong position to win this year's World Championship title. The Mercedes driver finished third behind Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The result, along with teammate George Russell's ninth-place finish from the back of the grid, has given Antonelli a 102-point lead in the standings.
Title defense
Antonelli taken by surprise at title chance
With six races to go and 150 points still up for grabs, Antonelli can secure the title if he finishes the next race at Austin's Circuit of The Americas with a lead of 125 points or more over his closest rival.
However, when asked about the title picture after the Singapore race, Antonelli said, "Can I? Really? Let's not worry about that! Let's try to do the best weekends possible and finish the job."
Race analysis
Antonelli reflects on progress after Singapore GP podium
Antonelli started the race from P4 and managed to finish third after capitalizing on a late-race battle between Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris.
The result highlighted the progress he and Mercedes have made in understanding their car upgrades over the weekend.
Russell, on the other hand, opted for an older package during this time.
Post-race remarks
Not easy out there, says Antonelli
Antonelli reflected on the challenges he faced during the race, particularly with tire management.
He said, "It was not easy out there. I felt very good on the soft [tire], but on the medium I struggled a lot."
Despite these difficulties, he praised his team's efforts in turning things around and expressed optimism about their progress with this car package.
Information
14 podium finishes this season
Mercedes driver Antonelli, who finished 3rd, now has 14 podium finishes this season from 17 races. He has won 8 races out of 17. Overall, he has claimed 17 podium finishes in F1.