Max Verstappen wins his maiden Singapore GP title: Key stats
What's the story
Max Verstappen has clinched his maiden victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, a first in his Formula 1 career. The Red Bull Racing driver led every lap of the race despite a radio failure that prevented him from communicating with his team. Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second, seven seconds behind Verstappen. Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes secured third place after taking advantage of a late battle between Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.
Race challenges
Hamilton apologizes to his team for his strategy
Hamilton had a tough race, finishing sixth after a series of strategic missteps.
The seven-time world champion was on old tires in the latter stages of the race.
He even apologized to his team for his strategy, admitting that he made some key decisions that contributed to his drop down the order.
Despite these issues, Hamilton's teammate George Russell managed to recover from starting 19th due to grid penalties for a new power unit and finished ninth.
Championship update
Mercedes driver Antonelli extends lead over Russell
Antonelli's third-place finish has helped him extend his lead over Russell in the Drivers's Championship to 102 points.
This means he could become world champion at the next race in Austin on October 23-25, if he outperforms Russell by 23 points, as per Sky Sports News.
Reigning world champion Norris finished fourth while his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri also overtook an ailing Hamilton late in the race.
Race details
Verstappen dominates Singapore GP
Verstappen's victory at the Singapore GP is his second consecutive win this season. He had won the Bahrain GP last weekend in Malaysia.
The Dutchman had started from pole position and led throughout the 62-lap night race on the street circuit.
He managed to maintain his lead despite Virtual Safety Car interruptions and radio issues that scrambled team messages.
Numbers
73rd race win and 136 career podiums for Verstappen
Verstappen collected his 5th succssive podium finish since having forced to retire at the Dutch GP.
He took third place at the Italian GP earlier last month followed by a 2nd place at Spanish GP.
He finished 2nd at the Azerbaijan GP next before winning the Bahrain GP.
Verstappen has now sealed his 9th podium finish of the season from 17 races.
Overall, the Dutchman now has a whopping 136 career podiums in Formula 1. He also claimed his 73rd race win in his career.
Singapore GP
Verstappen won rain-affected Sprint before securing pole position
Earlier on Saturday, Verstappen won the Sprint at Singapore GP and gained 8 valuable points.
The race was marred by a dramatic crash from Russell, who had taken the lead from pole-sitter Verstappen at the start.
He then went on to secure the pole position and hence started front of the grid in this race.
This was Verstappen's first-ever pole at Singapore's Marina Bay street circuit.
He also sealed his 50th pole position in F1.
Duo
55th career podium for Leclerc; Antonelli has 14 this season
Leclerc collected his 5th podium finish of the season after finishing 2nd. He remains with one race win this season.
Overall, he collected his 55th podium finish.
Mercedes driver Antonelli, who finishes 3rd, now has 14 podium finishes this season from 17 races.
He has won 8 races out of 17. Overall, he has claimed 17 podium finishes in F1.
F1 2026
Drivers and team standings in F1 2026 season
Antonelli leads the pack with 340 points from 17 races this season.
Russell is next with 238 points and is nine clear of Hamilton (229).
Verstappen has moved to 4th and owns 221 points. Leclerc (215) and Norris (201) complete the top six.
Among teams, Mercedes own 578 points to lead the show.
Ferrari (444) and McLaren (339) are next. Red Bull Racing own 332 points.