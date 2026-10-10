Max Verstappen wins rain-affected Singapore GP Sprint, rises to 5th

Verstappen maintained his lead after Russell's crash, with Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finishing second and Charles Leclerc third despite tire issues.

Nine drivers retired from the Sprint after Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Cadillac's Sergio Perez collided on lap one just before Russell's crash.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar and Alpine's Franco Colapinto retired due to reliability issues during the early Safety Car, while Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas, Williams's Alex Albon, Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto crashed into each other on restart.