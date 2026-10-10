F1 2026: Max Verstappen secures pole position at Singapore GP
What's the story
Max Verstappen has secured the pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix. The Red Bull Racing driver will lead the grid for Sunday's main race. Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start from second and third positions respectively. This is Verstappen's first-ever pole at Singapore's Marina Bay street circuit in 10 attempts, marking a major milestone in his career.
Qualifying highlights
Hamilton loses out to Leclerc
Hamilton was the favorite to secure his first Grand Prix pole for Ferrari after dominating the first two stages of qualifying.
However, Verstappen turned the tables in Q3's opening runs.
Despite being second provisionally after his first attempt, Hamilton couldn't improve on his second try.
Leclerc, who had a quiet session until then, usurped him for second place with a strong final effort.
Grid positions
Mercedes and McLaren drivers fill the remaining top 7 spots
Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli, the championship leader, qualified fourth after skipping his last lap.
His teammate George Russell, who crashed out from the Sprint lead in wet conditions, qualified sixth. However, due to a major engine-change penalty, he will start from the back of Sunday's grid.
McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualified fifth and seventh respectively after a collision on the final lap in an earlier Sprint session.
Gearbox issues
Hadjar, Gasly among other key players
Isack Hadjar will start from the back of the grid due to gearbox issues on his car in Q1, as per Sky Sports News.
He failed to set a lap time, joining penalized Russell at the back.
This opens up opportunities for midfield runners like Pierre Gasly, who clocked the eighth-fastest time in Q3 and will start seventh on the grid.
Win
Verstappen wins rain-affected Singapore GP Sprint
Earlier on Saturday, Verstappen clinched the rain-affected Singapore Grand Prix Sprint.
The race was marred by a dramatic crash from Russell, who had taken the lead from pole-sitter Verstappen at the start.
However, Russell lost control of his Mercedes at the end of lap one and crashed into the barriers.
Hamilton finished second and Leclerc third despite tire issues.
By collecting 8 points with this Sprint win, Verstappen has risen to 5th in the 2026 Formula 1 standings.